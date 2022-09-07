UEW-HESA organises Pillow fight as part of faculty week’s celebrations

The Home Economics Students Association (HESA) at the University of Education, Winneba in collaboration with Dreamland Plus Sports have organised Pillow Fight as part of this year’s celebration of the association.

Pillow fight is a sport fight game mostly played by young children in which they engage in physical conflict, using pillows as weapons.

In an interview with the GNA sports, Mr. Julius Ayida Benjamin said one of the reasons for the selection of Pillow Fight as part of the games in this year’s HESA week celebrations was its current trend.

“It is one of the basic active sports which is now in the trend and available, previously it was some other games like sack racing, eating competition etc, so this year we did away with some of the primitives’ ones to make way for Pillow Fight.

“At the end of the day, pillow sports became very interesting and so lovely because it attracts a lot of people.”

Mr. Emmanuel Ola Williams president of Pillow fight in Ghana and Africa coordinator congratulated the students for participating in the first ever pillow sports fight in the school.

He also promised to work hard for the development of the Pillow fight in Ghana.

Winners were awarded with medals and products from Cave and Gardens producers of custard pamalat, oatmeal as well as Sara canned beef.