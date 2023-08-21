UEW organises workshop for Guidance and Counselling Students

The Department of Counselling Psychology of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), on Monday, held a day’s Practicum workshop for level 400 Guidance and Counselling Students for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Practicum is used to assess the performances of students of the department on their skills, competencies and knowledge in counselling as part of their examination.

It is to create public awareness on activities of counselling students and offer first-hand information on what they do at the university.

There were drama and presentations by three groups on different topics such as, ‘Contraceptive usage among Senior High School (SHS), Students,’ ‘Child labour on the academic performance of Basic Schools’ and ‘Substance abuse among SHS Students.’

Some selected students from the SHS and Basic Schools were the targeted groups, who participated and joined in the discussions on the various topics.

Two lecturers, Mr. Samuel Richard Ziggah and Ms. Veronica Esenam Eggley, also made presentations to expose the students and the public on the importance of counselling and to give them the opportunity to explore existing social issues and as much as possible attempt to solve them.

The first Group which spoke on ‘Contraceptive usage among Senior High School Students,’ took the gathering through types of contraceptives, their advantages and disadvantages, as well as the effects.

They indicated that counselling could assist individuals and couples in the decision-making process by providing a safe and non-judgment space to discuss their concern, desires, and fears regarding contraceptive use.

Counselling must be an ongoing continuum of care, offering individuals the opportunity to re-evaluate their contraceptive method as they needed as circumstances, or preferences changed over time, they added.

The second Group, in its presentation and discussion on the topic ‘Child labour on the academic performance of Basic Schools’ stated that child labour played an instrumental role in economic survival of the family and the nation’s and it must be recognised to stem its abuse.

The avenues to channel and address the issues of excessive child labour must be partnered by all to help alleviate the social canker, not neglecting the full involvement of counsellors, they added.

The third Group, who also schooled the gathering on the topic, ‘Substance abuse among SHS students’ said addressing substance abuse among high school students required a comprehensive approach that involved education, early intervention, support systems and open communication between parents, teachers and healthcare professionals.

They called for the promotion of positive coping strategies, mental health awareness and building resilience to help reduce the risk of substance abuse in vulnerable population.

“Remember that each student’s circumstances and reasons for substance abuse can differ, so a tailored and comprehensive approach is essential,” they stated.

They called for systems to address the root causes and promote a healthy and supportive environment, to help reduce substance abuse among High School Students and to protect their overall well-being, they added.