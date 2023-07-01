UEW students, community members explore scholarship opportunities in Germany

Ambassador Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, has commended the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) for being a pivotal institution propelling the development of Ghana.

He stated that currently the growth of countries globally was no longer entirely dependent on natural resources but generally, on knowledge.

He encouraged the university (UEW) to continue to play its role as a leading teacher education institution in Ghana and Africa as a whole, to produce quality, credible and knowledgeable manpower for the country.

Mr. Krull made the call at a seminar organised by the German Unit of UEW with support from the Department of French Education, Faculty of Foreign languages Education and the Center for International Programme (CIP) on scholarship opportunities in Germany.

The seminar was to observe the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), information day celebration, and to showcase the study and research opportunities in Germany for students and highlight findings on study options for Masters, PhD and post- docs positions as well as research studies and opportunities.

According to the Ambassador, industries in Europe need skilled workforce, saying in Germany alone, more than 400,000 new skilled workers were needed each year.

He called on the government of Ghana to ensure that Ghanaian students spent at least two years outside the country to learn about the customs, opportunities and standards there, to return and support the growth and development of the country.

Prof Rebecca Akpanglo-Nartey, Dean of Faculty of Foreign Language Education of UEW, who highlighted the benefits of DAAD scholarships and exchange programmes, said it frequently provided the unit with human capital and other resource support.

She informed the gathering that DAAD scholarship and exchange programme had benefited many scholars and students of UEW and the Faculty in particular saying DAAD had been an essential partner for the growth and development of the Unit.

She announced that UEW was blessed to have Mrs. Anett Geithner who had been very supportive and hard working to bring positive transformation to the German Unit of the University of which she needed commendation.

“The faculty is committed and working with the French Department to ensure that the German Unit gets the required accreditation from Ghana Tertiary Commission to be able to run a degree programme in German,” she stated.

Prof. Emmanuel Obed Acquah, Dean of School of Creative Arts and chairman CIP, who also highlighted the advantages of DAAD scholarships and how to apply, said the scholarship could help international students thrive in their studies and build a foundation for success in their future careers and endeavours.

He stated that it also allowed students to be conversant with diverse cultures, acquire new languages and to develop fresh perspective on the world and help them to develop crucial life skills.

Ms. Marta Brignone, Programme Manager, EU delegation in Ghana, Mr. Felix Barnes, Programme officer of DAAD in Ghana, Dr. N.A. Sowah lecturer, faculty of social studies UEW and DAAD-Alumnus took the participants through topics including, Erasmus plus and Erasmus scholarships, Research options in Germany for PhD, Post Docs and study and scholarship options in Germany for students.