UFO Conference Spotlights Entrepreneurship as Engine for Growth

The Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO), in collaboration with the Centre for Intelligence and Security Analysis (CISA) and the Student Representative Council of UNIMAC-IJ, has held a high-level conference aimed at exploring the evolving dynamics of employment and entrepreneurship in Ghana.

The event, held under the theme “Navigating the Future of Work: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities,” attracted students, development professionals, civil society actors, and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to deliberate on the future of work and the vital role of entrepreneurship in driving economic resilience.

President of UFO, Samuel Adobah, speaking at the conference, underscored the urgent need to equip young people with entrepreneurial skills to reduce dependency on public sector jobs.

He stressed that entrepreneurship is the backbone of national development and called on stakeholders to intensify efforts to bridge the unemployment gap.

Adobah reaffirmed UFO’s dedication to promoting peace, unity, and global friendship through its five core pillars: Education, Peace and Stability, Cultural Exchange, Health, and Agriculture.

Also addressing the conference, Edmond Ofosu Yeboah, Business Development and Partnerships Lead at the National Youth Authority (NYA), urged young people to embrace opportunities, avoid complacency, and engage in meaningful ventures that contribute to national development.

For his part, Jonathan L. Wiesner, Deputy Executive Director of the Helping Africa Foundation, expressed optimism about Ghana’s future of work, despite current challenges such as unemployment, educational disparities, and the digital divide.

He spotlighted the Yamoransa Model of Sustainable Development, which leverages innovative technology to connect rural communities to 21st-century learning opportunities.

The model includes EDULabs equipped with low-voltage PCs and ASANKA devices, providing students access to digital learning resources.

Representatives from CISA presented on the strategic importance of harnessing Ghana’s demographic dividend, emphasizing that targeted investments in education, skills training, and job creation are essential for leveraging the country’s youthful population for economic growth.

They also warned of the potential security risks posed by a large unemployed youth population, including increased crime and social instability, and called for proactive policies to address these challenges.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from stakeholders to collaborate on initiatives that empower young Ghanaians and prepare them for the demands and opportunities of the future workforce.