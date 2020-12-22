Universal Friendship Organization, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Ghana has held its first annual general meeting in Accra – Ghana.

The aim is to bring countries together to Promote Friendship and peace as stated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1.

UNIVERSAL FRIENDSHIP ORGANIZATION

NAME: Mr. Samuel Adobah

DATE:19TH December, 2020

THEME: POWER OF FRIENDSHIP AND THE WAY FORWARD

Fellow Board of Directors, Executives, Friends of the Press, UFO Members, Invited Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, all protocols observed. I am highly honoured to be called upon to deliver this speech to this august house. First of all, I would like to welcome you all for making time out of your busy schedules to meet here for this end of year general meeting.

As a matter of fact, it is the first ever since the inception of this organization.

Universal Friendship Organization, otherwise known as UFO is a dream come true.

The dream came as a result of so many factors which includes bringing hope to the vulnerable in society who out of the inability to make friends to talk them out of their misery, have committed suicide or fallen prey to wrong hands. Some also in one way or the other are deprived of good fortunes because of lack of good friends.

Others are as a result of the seemingly unresolved debate on the minds of world leaders battling the possible means of fostering peace and unity amongst humanity in the entire universe hence the theme: “Power of Friendship and the Way Forward”. We all come from different backgrounds with different religions, believes, culture and colour and in other to forester unity and peace, we need to understand the culture of one another.

A true legend by name Bob Marley once said: “If a puss and dog can get together, why can’t we love one another?”. It is by this means that we as a people can understand one-another to enable Unity, Peace and Stability reign hence our motto: UNITY, PEACE AND STABILITY.

The idea, though feasible, wasn’t easy to have established this idea alone so I involved a few of my knowledgeable friends who shared in the idea with me and that was where we started the journey together to have a common mission and vision hence “a universe with passion to unite and without conflict which can exercise her right to a life of dignity and responsibility” as its vision and “to work with open hands of love to harness friendship through peace, unity and stability” as the organization’s mission statement.

Because a dream dies out without implementing it, we therefor decided to legally register the Organization under the laws of this country and to commence operations and before that could happen, we had to fall on one of us to prepare a well concise constitution that will help govern us as an organization and that is why at this juncture, I want to commend Rev. Johnson Adu- one of the founding members and the Co-Executive Director of UFO for doing us that honour.

Universal Friendship Organization (UFO) though almost Two months old, has done well in the execution of its mission hence, we can boast of over Fifty (50) members in Ghana and about Six (6) members from different countries namely: South Korea, Kenya, Pakistan, DR Congo, Guinea and Benin ready to represent UFO as affiliate members.

I can confidently say with pride that we are still receiving requests from other countries which we are still considering. Currently, UFO is in collaboration talks with TV Africa Ghana and TV Africa Diaspora as life media partners which is 90% concluded.

We are also receiving positive collaborative requests from some other media houses as well as local and international organizations. All these will be in full force early next year.

The executive secretary will soon roll out the activities for next year 2021 in his presentation which will be centred around Education, Health, Agriculture, Social Interventions and Intercultural Exchanges. It is by these Five (5) pillars that the vision and mission of the organization can grow and meet its objectives.

The most interesting thing about this all important organization is about Universal Friendship Day. This is a day set aside to be celebrated every October (of which the date will be communicated to members early 2021) in every part of the world where we find ourselves as an organization. Hellen Keller said: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much”.

Fellow Board of Directors, Executives, Friends of the Press, UFO Members, Invited Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen. Next year is going to be a very busy year for all of us and we are going to unveil the organization’s website as well as launch a magazine that will not only report our activities but also help advertising for our numerous sponsors.

Ladies and gentlemen of the house, for every organization to thrive, we need to find funding in order for it to get on its feet.

In view of this, next year is going to be a year to source for funding and organize series of fund raising. We also would be coming up with a onetime registration fee and very affordable monthly dues to be paid by all members. The organization promises to be as transparent as possible in all its operations as well accounting to its members.

Fellow Board of Directors, Executives, Friends of the Press, UFO Members, Invited Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen present. In conclusion, I wish to announce to you all that Universal Friendship Organization (UFO) has come to stay and so please rise to your feet and help me welcome the dream by responding to the slogan:

CALL: UFO!

RESPONSE: FRIENDS FOR LIFE!!! (3X).

Thank you all for coming and let’s keep the dream alive. God bless you all.