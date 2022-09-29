UG College of Health Sciences holds 4th Biennial Scientific Conference

The University of Ghana College of Health Sciences has held its fourth Biennial Scientific Conference to create a platform for researchers to share ideas on scientific research.

The three-day conference had participants from the academia and industry, on the theme “COVID-19 Pandemic to Date; The Uncertain Path Ahead, ” and seeks to communicate the unclear path ahead despite the strides made globally in combating the disease.

Professor Felix Asante, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development, University of Ghana, speaking at the opening ceremony, commended the organisers saying, the platform offered an opportunity for researchers to present their works, receive feedback and find collaborators for future research projects.

He said his office was developing a research strategy to enable it be the African institution of choice for collaborative research and industry partnership.

The strategy would consist of the review of current research areas, which include malaria research, trans-disciplinary research into climate change adaptation, enhancing food production and processing, development policy, poverty monitoring and evaluation, he stated.

Prof Asante noted that the research strategy when in fruition would broaden malaria research to include pandemics such as COVID-19 and non-communicable diseases.

He said the conference was, however, not only meant for gaining new knowledge on COVID-19 and its effects but also to acknowledge the robustness of Ghana’s healthcare system and personnel in response to pandemics in general.

He urged all participants to engage in the proceedings as well as contribute to the deliberations.

Mr Festus Tettey, Chief Executive Officer of Promasidor Ghana Limited, said Ghana needed to invest heavily in research to be ahead at all times.

He said research funding was a challenging issue and appealed to corporate institutions to support research works.

“It’s a shared responsibility because it has an impact on all of us. Government alone cannot do it, the private sector must support,” Mr Tettey stated.

He also urged Ghanaians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols to stay protected.