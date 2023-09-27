UG College of Health Sciences to hold 6th Biennial Public Lecture

The University of Ghana College of Health Sciences is to hold a public lecture on effects of illegal mining on the environment and health on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The Sixth Biennial Public Lecture which is on the theme: “Environmental and Health Impact of Galamsey: The Real Cost of that Gold,” will be held at the British Council in Accra.

The event forms part of activities marking the University’s 75th Anniversary.

It is expected to attract over 350 policy makers, health professionals, environmental scientists, researchers, journalist, interested partners, faculty, staff, and students at the university.

Speakers include Prof. Richmond Aryeetey, Head of Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health, School of Public Health, University of Ghana and Dr. Anita Ago Asare, Public Health Physician, Public Health Unit, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The lecture will be chaired by Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana.