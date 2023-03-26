UG graduands advised to develop strong value system

Ms Aditsi Ofeibea Ayitevie, Vice-President, Sustainability and Relations, Newmont Africa, has admonished graduands of the University of Ghana to develop strong value systems in pursuit of their career development.

“Strive to uphold integrity, perseverance, respect, humility, and resilience that will provide you the root to grow, excel, and progress in your future endeavours,” she said.

She said this at the graduation ceremony for the School of Graduate Studies for the 2022 academic year.

The ceremonies were held with a total of 11,711 students graduating from all four colleges of the University.

The number is made up of 2,918 graduate students made up of 102 PhDs, 2,816 Masters students, 8,331 Bachelors degrees, and 462 diplomas.

Ms Ayitevie advised the graduands to plan and prepare well to attain their goals.

“Learn to network with people to learn new perspectives,” she said and encouraged them to be focused and dream of achieving the highest in life because hard work would lead to success.

Ms Ayitevie urged the graduands to continuously upgrade their knowledge and be abreast of new developments to be competitive in the market space.

“Be open to learning new things, stay on top, and keep improving through lifelong learning,” she said.

“Time is everything. The best thing in life takes time. Do not be in a hurry to get to the top early, be patient and work towards your goals. ”

Professir Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said the University of Ghana Business School had partnered with the Agricultural Managing Group Limited to launch an Innovation and Incubation Hub to equip students with practical skills that would enable them to develop job creation abilities.

She said 16 students from the University of Ghana School of Law won this year’s national edition of the JESSUP International Law Moot Court Competition, the world’s largest competition, and would represent Ghana in Washington DC.

“Our students competed with four other universities to pick the first slot and were also awarded the Best Oralist for the preliminary rounds,” she said.

She said the University of Ghana was ranked number one in Ghana in the 2022 Webometrics University Rankings, which, among others, tracked the global performance and visibility of universities and focused on indicators that reflected the global quality of scholar and research institutions worldwide.

Ms Titilope Folarin Aina Ajayi, the Best Graduating Student, PhD programme in International Affairs, pledged to use the knowledge gained to benefit humanity.

Mr Bryan Acheampong, a former Minister of State at National Security, and Mr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, graduated with PhDs.