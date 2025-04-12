UG Lecturer Connects Bawku Unrest and Tribal Campaigns

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana has linked the recurring unrest in Bawku to deliberate tribal campaigns deployed during the 2024 elections.

Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, speaking on a weekend political affairs programme on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, accused politicians particularly members of the governing National Democratic Congress of exploiting ethnic differences for political gain.

According to Zaato, the electoral campaign in Bawku was engineered to stoke fears among Kusasi communities by warning that a victory for former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would herald a domination of local land and chieftaincy matters by the Mamprusi.

“They categorically told the people that if Dr Bawumia wins, the Mamprusis will take over their lands and titles,” he stated, underscoring his view that such a strategy amounted to a calculated tribal campaign that contributed to the NDC’s sweep of parliamentary seats in the area.

Zaato contended that by linking electoral success to ethnic supremacy, the political operatives have deepened existing fissures in a region long haunted by tensions over land and chieftaincy rights. The lecturer argued that while the immediate political objective may have been reached, the aftereffects have sown a fertile ground for post-election mistrust, retribution, and instability.

He pointed to instances where individuals perceived to have fueled the conflict were later rewarded with positions in Parliament, a practice that he believes further undermines efforts to restore lasting peace.

In an interesting twist of perspective, Zaato expressed robust support for the mediation process spearheaded by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Describing the mediation committee as “the only intelligent bid on the table,” he urged all parties involved to put down their weapons and seek a negotiated solution.

His remarks come as renewed mediation efforts gain traction, following a series of intermittent clashes in Bawku that have left several dead and many displaced over recent years episodes that are rooted in long-standing disputes between the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities.

These developments highlight the intricate interplay between ethnic politics and electoral strategies in the region, suggesting that attempts to mobilize tribal loyalties may yield immediate political dividends while simultaneously setting the stage for enduring conflict. The emphasis on negotiation and mediation, particularly under the auspices of respected traditional leadership, offers a potential avenue for de-escalation that could pave the way toward restoring social cohesion in an area riven by historical grievances.