UG, Legon Geology students visit Atlantic Lithium project site at Ewoyaa

School of Engineering Sciences final year students at the University of Ghana (UG) on Wednesday visited project site of Atlantic Lithium at Ewoyaa to have practical knowledge on their course.

Their visit formed part of effort of the school to impacting practical ideas, knowledge of engineering into the student to have a feel of what they have learnt and taught in class.

The students at the site learned about exploration which includes RC and DD drilling, Geotechnical and Geological diamond core logging, seeing the practicality of the operations of RC and Diamond Drill Rigs, the use of LIBS and pXRF analyzers amongst others.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency(GNA), Professor Johnson Manu, Lecturer of Basic and Applied Science at the Department of Earth Science said their visit was to let the student appreciate what they teach them and know how the activities on grounds.

He was optimistic that the student would help company’s looking out for geologist to help in transform the country.

“ it’s been good so far and Ghana has got the potential

The Lecturer noted that the students would after the visit be energized and pursue their objectives and ambition as geologists.

He expressed gratitude to Atlantic Lithium giving the opportunity to learn and upgrade their knowledge at their site.

Madam Benedicta Ansah, a student called on stakeholders to always give opportunities and chance to student to learn more on the field to enhance their skills.

“ I a very excited I came here today because I have learnt soo much and now understand all that we have been thought in class” she added.

Mr Abdul Razak Ballah, the Principal Geologists at Atlantic Lithium explained that Lithium was a mineral being used for batteries of cars, phones, laptops among others.

He said the world goes green, lithium is growing in value and demand for electric vehicles and the electrification of infrastructure was increasing the demand for lithium, which was a key ingredient for energy storage technologies.

Mr Ballah noted that the green minerals are metals needed to support the transition to clean energy technologies focus on minimizing carbon emissions to as close to zero.