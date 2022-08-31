UG Running 374 Unaccredited Courses – A-G Report Indicates

Auditor-General’s 2021 report has revealed that Three hundred and seventy-four programmes at the University of Ghana are unaccredited whilst Fourteen out of the unaccredited 374 courses are Diploma programmes.

While 80 are undergraduate programmes, 213 Post-Graduate and 67 PhD courses.

The said report averred that the “University advertised 374 academic programmes on the various web portals that had the accreditation expired or requires re-accreditation during the period under review.” “expedite action for accreditation and re-accreditation of all new and expired academic programmes respectively.”

It further recommended that management of the university “liaise with Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to take retrospective accreditation to cover all the non-accredited certificates issued to students.”