UG Sports Stadium in Accra to Host CAA Region II Athletics Championship

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra will be the venue for the CAA Region II Athletics Championship, an Olympic qualifier event powered by Ghana Athletics.

This prestigious competition will take place on June 4 and 5, 2024, bringing together athletes from 15 countries.

Participating Countries

The championship will feature top athletes from the following countries:

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cote d’Ivoire

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Liberia

Mali

Niger

Nigeria

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Togo

Organizational Assurance

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the championship, has expressed confidence that Ghana will once again host a memorable and successful event. The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has selected Ghana to host this significant competition, further highlighting the country’s capability and experience in organizing large-scale athletics events.

Olympic Qualifier

As an Olympic qualifier, the championship holds immense importance for athletes seeking to compete in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The event provides a platform for these athletes to showcase their skills and secure their spots at the Olympics.

The anticipation is high as Accra prepares to welcome athletes and spectators for what promises to be an exciting and competitive athletics championship.