UG SRC Elections: UTAG urges students to use rules in addressing grievances not lawlessness

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has admonished students to use laid down rules in addressing grievances and desist from engaging in acts of lawlessness in settling misunderstandings.

The admonishment is necessitated by the clash of students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls over Student Representative Council Presidential run-off elections on October 29, this year.

In a statement jointly signed by Dr Samuel Nkumbaan and Prof. Ransford Gyampo, UTAG President and Secretary respectively, the Association said,

“While cautioning students to desist from all acts of lawlessness, we call on our Security Unit and all relevant authorities in charge of student affairs in the University to be proactive in gathering the needed intelligence to quell such acts of lawlessness before the occur.”

UTAG said evidence gathered from the scene showed that there were throwing of stones, broken bottles, and vandalisation of vehicles around the precincts of the SRC Union Building and said “as an academic community, we have zero tolerance for all acts of lawlessness and, therefore, condemn in no uncertain terms the needless clash between students of the two halls.”

It said the learning environment must be one of “civility, peace and cordiality.”

It, therefore, called on the Dean of students and University Management to probe the clash and take punitive disciplinary action against all “ring leaders” and those found culpable of such acts of lawlessness.

The statement commended the Security Unit of the University for acting swiftly in handling the situation and calling for the needed reinforcement to bring the situation under control.