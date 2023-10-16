Uganda and DRC agrees on a visa free entry

Xinhua
Visa free

Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have agreed to remove entry visa fees for nationals traveling between the two neighboring countries, Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The decision was taken during the eighth ordinary session of the Joint Permanent Commission between Uganda and DRC in Kinshasa, the capital of DRC, on Saturday, according to a statement of the ministry.

“The two parties recognized that their shared geography, culture and history impose obligations on them, particularly in terms of ongoing dialogue, in the interest of their respective peoples,” the statement said.

“To this end, the two parties agreed to remove entry visa fees on reciprocal bases to facilitate free movement of people.”

According to the ministry, the two sides also examined issues concerning military and security cooperation, securing and demarcation of common borders, neutralization of hostile armed groups, and the fight against the proliferation of illegal arms and weapons.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in such fields as trade, taxation, customs transport, agriculture, pollution control in the border zone, and joint construction of electricity power lines and more roads, according to the statement.

