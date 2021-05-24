Congo
Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have opened a military liaison and intelligence sharing center in the eastern DRC town of Beni, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

Flavia Byekwaso, Uganda’s military spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that a team of military officers have been flown to Beni in North Kivu Province, a region where several militia groups including notorious Uganda’s Allied Democratic Forces continue to wreak havoc and carry out deadly attacks.

The development comes amid ongoing discussion between the two neighboring countries for a joint military operation to eliminate negative forces and facilitating infrastructural developments in the restive eastern DRC region.

David Muhoozi, Uganda’s Chief of Defense Forces told reporters in the capital, Kampala, late Wednesday that there are discussions between the two countries for Uganda People’s Defence Forces to deploy its troops in eastern DRC to help fight militants and provide security for the construction of roads to support regional trade and strategic security.

