Uganda appoints Goran Lojo as head coach for women’s basketball

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) has announced the appointment of Goran Lojo as the new coach for the women’s national team.

The Bosnian replaces Alberto Abtuna, who resigned a month ago after leading Uganda in the FIBA Women Afrobasket Qualifiers (Zone V).

FUBA President Nasser Sserunjogi told Xinhua that Lojo was a very experienced coach who would continue to build the team. “We went through a selection process and decided Lojo had what it takes to handle our team,” added Sserunjogi.

Before signing on with Uganda, Lojo led Rutronik Stars Keltern to win the 2023 Women’s Bundesliga championship in Germany.

He also took charge of Bosnia and Herzegovina women’s national team from September 2017 to February 2023, guiding them to fifth place at the 2021 European Championships.

Lojo also coached Basket Slovakia Prague in the Czech Republic.

He is expected to start his new job next month to prepare the Gazelles ahead of the upcoming 2024 FIBA Women Afrobasket Qualifiers (Zone V).