Uganda appoints new coach for it’s national team

Belgium’s Paul Joseph Put has been appointed new coach of Uganda’s national football team.

Put takes over from Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who left the role in September.

Put was unveiled during a press briefing at the FUFA Complex in Kampala. FUFA president Moses Hassim Magogo confirmed that the Belgian has signed a two-year contract.

Magogo also made it clear that Put will be allowed to appoint his own backroom staff. “He will work with five people from Belgium, but Ugandans will also have a chance to be part of the backroom staff,” he said.

“I first of all want to thank the FUFA for the trust and confidence in giving me this job. I believe my knowledge of African football will help me to do a good job with the Uganda Cranes,” Put said.

The 67-year-old has been the head coach of several national teams in Africa, including Burkina Faso, Gambia, Kenya and Congo.

The coach will start his new assignment with 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month. Uganda face Guinea in their first Group G match, and later battle Somalia with both fixtures in November. The group also includes Algeria, Mozambique and Botswana.