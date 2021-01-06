Ugandan police on Tuesday said it has arrested 60 Rwandan and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) nationals over illegal entry into the east African country.

Elly Maate, Kigezi regional police spokesperson, said 50 Rwandese and 10 Congolese were arrested aboard two buses heading to the capital Ugandan Kampala.

“Police in Kabale have 60 suspects in custody for illegal entry and stay in Uganda. Forty-seven of them were intercepted at Kabale Bus Park today morning while 13 suspects were intercepted from Malaika bus yesterday from Kisoro district,” said Maate Tuesday.

The police spokesperson said normally illegal migrants cross into the country heading to the central and western regions for casual labor.

He said the suspects will be arraigned in courts of law over illegal entry.

“Inquiries are completed and are being taken before courts of law to answer charges accordingly,” said Maate. Enditem