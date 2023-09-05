Uganda arrests 24 foreign nationals over expired visas, illegal entry

Ugandan immigration authorities have arrested 24 foreign nationals over expired visas and illegal entry into the East African country, an immigration spokesperson said here on Monday.

Simon Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told reporters that Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control enforcement officers rounded up the foreign illegal immigrants, mainly of Asian origin, in a weeklong operation in the capital of Kampala.

“They (immigrants) were found without the requisite documents. Some of them we found with visitor passes didn’t have work permits, and some of them didn’t have passports to allow them to be here,” said Mundeyi.

“Others were found engaged in activities that are not allowed to be handled by foreign nationals. This is illegal. Our Department of Inspection and Legal Services is very serious. It’s very active and carrying out operations to rid our country of illegal immigrants,” he said.

The spokesperson said nine of the suspects will be arraigned in court, prosecuted, and deported back to their respective countries. “We shall do this (deporting) in two days to come since we are arraigning these people in court today (Monday).”