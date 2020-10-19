Uganda’s aviation health authorities on Sunday arrested 24 travelers with fake COVID-19 certificates at Entebbe International Airport, aviation spokesperson said.

Vianney Luggya, communications officer of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, told Xinhua by telephone that the passengers were arrested after presenting forged Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test certificates while checking in at the airport to depart to different destinations. “They were identified to have tampered with their PCR certificates.

They have been handed to the aviation police to investigate the circumstances under which they obtained these forged certificates, with the view of charging them for any offenses they may have violated,” said Luggya. “We urge the public to desist from attempting to forge PCR test certificates because there is a clear mechanism in place at the airport to verify whether the certificate is genuine or fake,” he said.

Uganda resumed phased commercial flight operations at Entebbe International Airport, about 40 km south of the capital Kampala on Oct. 1, strictly requiring all travelers to provide a negative test result for COVID-19, 72 hours before traveling or arriving in the country.

“We encourage them (departing travelers) to only undertake these tests from authorized health facilities that have been listed by the ministry of health. Those are the only centers that people traveling out of the country should undertake tests from,” said Luggya.