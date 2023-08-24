Uganda bans importation, use of erectile dysfunction drug linked to cardiac problems

Uganda has banned the importation and use of an erectile dysfunction drug called L-Power Coffee which contains elements of tadalafil which could lead to cardiac problems among other health complications.

The country’s National Drug Authority (NDA) issued a statement Tuesday evening warning the public against the use of L-Power Coffee after laboratory tests revealed that it is adulterated with Tadalafil, a prescription drug.

“Tadalafil is a drug for erectile dysfunction which must be used under strict instructions by a qualified medical professional as it has serious side effects which include extreme respiratory and cardiac problems, urinary disorders and sometimes leading to coma and death,” NDA said.

According to the NDA, the product was being concealed as a nutritional drug and being sneaked into the country.

“NDA formally informed the importers of L-Power to take full responsibility for its destruction and recall,” the drugs body said.

The authority said it would continue investigating the drug usage and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We hereby direct all pharmacies, drug shops, supermarkets, online shops or any drug and health nutritional supplements dealers to stop with immediate effect stocking, sale, distribution or dealing in L-Power Coffee,” the NDA said.