Uganda beefs up security ahead of festive season

Ugandan police and military have intensified security interventions and patrols in the east African country ahead of the festive season, a police spokesperson said Thursday.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said in a statement that the police, military, and other security agencies have deployed joint teams to keep the festive activities safe.

“We have increased patrols, visibility and other security interventions that will run through Christmas and into the New Year to ensure our country remains safe to live, work and celebrate the holiday,” said Enanga. Enditem