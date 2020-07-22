Uganda’s ministry of health on Wednesday dispatched a team of medical experts to carry out a targeted rapid assessment exercise to determine the extent of community transmission of COVID-19.

The ministry in a statement issued here said the country is at a critical stage and therefore the status and center of community transmission needs to be urgently determined.

“The exercise will involve 18 teams that will collect information and specimens from selected population groups and communities,” the ministry said.

The population groups include communities at border crossing points, road law enforcement officers, health care workers, taxi drivers, factory workers, fishing communities, the elderly, and people in slum areas.

The assessment will cover eight high-risk districts across the country, targeting a sample figure of about 10,000 people.

This is the second time the country is carrying out a rapid assessment survey to determine the extent of the transmission of the virus.

Uganda’s cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,075 with 958 recoveries and no death registered, according to the ministry of health. Enditem

