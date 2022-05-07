Uganda and China on Thursday unveiled the 60th diplomatic anniversary logo that will be used throughout the year as the two countries celebrate bilateral ties.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held virtually, Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s minister of state for foreign affairs hailed the relations between the two countries.

“We maintain sincere and friendly ties and treat each other on equal footing over the past half century,” Oryem said, adding that the ties between the two peoples have deepened.

The minister said the two countries have cooperated in areas of economy, trade, infrastructure development and health care.

The unveiling of the logo had come after a contest, which the minister said had provided the public a platform to participate in strengthening Uganda-China ties.

Zhang Lizhong, Chinese ambassador to Uganda said the Chinese embassy and the ministry of foreign affairs co-hosted the logo competition.

“The spirit of the competition is to engage and encourage the Chinese and Ugandan public into the commemoration of the history of our friendship and cooperation,” Zhang said.

He said over the past 60 years, the ties have witnessed political mutual trust, adding the 60th anniversary brings a new start where both countries will look at a shared future and motivate stronger momentum for China-Uganda practical cooperation.

Over 80 pieces of works were submitted and netizens voted for their favorite. Out of the 80 pieces, eight logos were selected and six awards given.

Marvin Ogwal, an employee of Huawei Uganda, emerged as winner and he won a motorcycle. Two first runners-up won a laptop computer each.

The winning logo features the year, 1962, when the two countries established diplomatic ties. Enditem