Uganda temporarily closed its police national headquarters on Monday after a senior police officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The headquarters building will be closed for three days to allow fumigation and testing of personnel, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The announcement came one day after the senior officer announced on social media that he had tested positive for the virus.

Enanga said that since the outbreak in the country on March 21, the police force has been carrying out random testing of its officers.

“We are going to call for more random testing exercises because our officers are actively involved in the daily interaction with members of the public,” he said.

The health ministry has warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country mainly due local transmissions.

Uganda has so far reported a total of 2,362 confirmed cases, 1,248 recoveries and 22 deaths.