Uganda closes two major malls in capital for flouting COVID-19 prevention measures

Ugandan authorities on Wednesday closed two major shopping malls in the capital, Kampala, over alleged violation of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Nakawa division deputy Resident City Commissioner, Herbert Anderson Burora, ordered the closure of Shoprite and Forest Mall for flouting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against the pandemic in the country.

Managers of the two major facilities had failed to address security concerns and implement SOPs, violating the June 18 presidential directives on COVID-19, including social distancing and hand-washing facilities, he said.

“It is unfortunate that they (concerns) were not followed by management of the premises. The malls will be closed,” said Burora.

For the malls to remain open, he said, the authorities should ensure all financial institutions that operate within should provide transport to their workers and put in place all SOPs.

“Private cars shall not be allowed into the premises, apart from those that identify with essential services provided within the premises,” said Burora.

President Yoweri Museveni on June 18 imposed a nationwide lockdown for 42 days to combat the spread of the virus, but allowed shopping malls, factories and supermarkets to operate with strict adherence to SOPs. Enditem