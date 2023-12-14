Uganda declares animal quarantine in 3 districts following foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

Uganda has declared an animal quarantine restriction in three central region districts of Lyantonde, Lwengo and Sembabule for six months following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

Wilson Kutamba, the communications officer for Lyantonde district, told Xinhua over the telephone Wednesday that the outbreak was confirmed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries last week.

“They advised that we stop all movements of animals for six months and we have also closed all butcheries in the district as we monitor the situation,” said Kutamba.

The outbreak was confirmed at four farms, but vaccination has been going on to curtail the situation, according to Kutamba.

“The situation has been made worse with fresh reports of outbreaks in the neighboring districts of Lwengo and Sembabule,” he said. “All animal markets have been closed and movement of animal products such as ghee, butter, milk and local yogurt is banned.”

Ibrahim Kitatta, the district chairperson for Lwengo, told Xinhua the outbreak had been confirmed in one of the sub-counties. He said they had received quarantine instructions in a letter from the ministry.

“Movement of cattle, goats, sheep, their products and by-products from, to, through and within affected areas are prohibited until further notice,” Kitatta said. “Livestock markets, slaughter places, including butcheries and animal shows are closed with immediate effect.”

Foot-and-mouth disease is a severe, highly contagious viral illness affecting cloven-hoofed livestock, leading to a substantial economic impact.