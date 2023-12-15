Uganda defeats Nigeria in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier

Uganda defeated Nigeria by six wickets in a Group B match at the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Women’s World Cup African qualifiers on Thursday.

In the match played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Nigeria batted first and scored 63/9 in 20 overs. In response, Uganda achieved 66/4 in 15 overs.

Uganda’s captain Consulate Aweko, who was voted player of the match, said it was a sweet win because they now top the group and are set to face Tanzania in the semifinal.

“We must be at our best against Tanzania because that match means a lot to us as we target qualification for the World Cup,” said Aweko.

Uganda’s head coach Lawrence Ssematimba told Xinhua that he is happy with the team’s winning momentum as they head into the semifinal. “It’s crucial to stay focused and execute our game plan effectively.”

Also on Thursday, Namibia secured a victory over Rwanda by 11 runs in a close contest. Rwanda recorded 91/8 in 20 overs, but Namibia managed to score 102/7 in the same number of overs.

The other semifinal will see Namibia competing against Zimbabwe.

The top two teams will qualify for the global qualifiers scheduled to be held in Dubai next year. The 2024 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup is set to be hosted by Bangladesh.