The Ugandan military on Tuesday announced it will deploy combat aircraft to support peacekeeping operations in war-torn Somalia.

Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) aircraft will offer support to African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) ground troops in the Horn of African country, military spokesperson Richard Karemire said.

AMISOM comprises troops drawn from Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti covering south and central Somalia.

Uganda has over 6,000 troops serving under AMISOM. Enditem

