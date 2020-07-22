A security officer is seen at the scene of a large explosion near a check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, 28 December 2019. A source at a hospital said that the death toll has risen to at least 76 in what is believed to have been a car bombing. The explosion rocked an area near the junction called Ex-Control Afgoye, in a southwestern suburb of the capital Mogadishu. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
The Ugandan military on Tuesday announced it will deploy combat aircraft to support peacekeeping operations in war-torn Somalia.

Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) aircraft will offer support to African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) ground troops in the Horn of African country, military spokesperson Richard Karemire said.

AMISOM comprises troops drawn from Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti covering south and central Somalia.

Uganda has over 6,000 troops serving under AMISOM. Enditem

