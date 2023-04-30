Uganda, DR Congo authorities meet over border dispute

Authorities from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have resolved a dispute in which Congolese nationals had invaded the Ugandan territory claiming it to be their own.

Pius Alitema, the Resident District commissioner of Zombo district, western Uganda, told Xinhua by telephone Monday that a section of Congolese nationals led by a local chief from Mahagi territory invaded the Ugandan side and demanded taxes from about 200 families in Zombo. Mahagi is a territory and locality in the Ituri province of DRC.

“We invited Congolese leaders, who came, and we were able to resolve the issue over the weekend. They admitted it was their mistake and agreed to talk to their local chiefs to stop interfering with the Ugandan territory,” Alitema said.

He said the Congolese side was led by the deputy district commissioner of Mahagi Tumba Claude Kalala and that both sides resolved to take the issue to higher authorities for a permanent solution.

“They had claimed ownership of the land measuring about 42 meters deep inside Uganda and even placed barricades to indicate a new territorial boundary,” Alitema said.

Alitema noted that it had become a habit for Congolese local chiefs to claim ownership of the neighboring Ugandan land and drive away residents. “We agreed that all this has to stop and that the borderline should remain as it has always been,” Alitema said. Enditem