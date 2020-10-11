Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan have reached an agreement to jointly develop road infrastructure to boost trade, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said here on Friday.

Museveni, during celebrations marking Uganda’s 58th Independence Day anniversary, said the three countries have agreed to construct and develop a number of roads to improve trade.”We have poor infrastructure connecting our trade partners in the region. We have reached an agreement to develop infrastructure with our trade partners in the region like Congo,” said Museveni.

The Ugandan president said his country “needs trade with Congo and South Sudan,” so the income can be used to construct better roads.

He said Uganda earns about 500 million U.S. dollars annually from the DRC, noting his government will soon start selling electricity to the vast central African country.Uganda’s cabinet late last month approved the construction and upgrading of 223 km of road in eastern DRC to boost trade and address insecurity.