Uganda expects business boom after getting off UK travel red list

Uganda on Monday said it expects a business boom after Britain struck it off from its travel red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fred Byamukama, minister of state for transport, told local media that the east African country had been planning to launch direct flights to London after the national carrier, Uganda Airlines, secured two A330s.

“We have been planning to have Uganda Airlines have its maiden flight to London in November. This will help this effort,” he said, referring to its getting off the UK red list.

“When flights resume without inconveniences, businesses recover and the economy grows. The cost of quarantine, testing had impacted travelers,” Byamukama said.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson for the ministry of health, said getting off the UK red list was both an effort by partners and the government in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda.

“The government was able to control the spread of the virus from about 18 percent positivity rate in June to the current 1.8 percent,” he said.

“We want people who would like to travel to the UK to move without any inconveniences. We encourage all people to get vaccinated,” Ainebyoona said. Enditem