Uganda late on Monday further eased its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing resumption of mass gatherings, political rallies and meetings of no more than 200 attendees, among other measures.

Ruth Aceng, minister of health said in a statement that government has revised regulations on meetings, rallies, gatherings and weddings, allowing not more than 200 persons, with strict adherence to two meters social distancing and consistent wearing of face masks.

The previous restriction on number of attendees was not more than 70.The easing comes as campaigns for the 2021 general elections have kicked off in the country.

“All aspiring politicians should ensure that their gatherings are limited to 200 people at most and everyone must wear a face mask at all times, maintain a physical distance and make available hand washing facilities with soap and water,” said Aceng.

The minister said cinema halls, gyms and massage parlors will reopen effective Nov. 14, with persons attending such events maintaining two meter distance.

She said casinos, gaming outlets and mobile markets may resume operations starting Nov. 14 with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures. Bars and discotheques remain closed, according to the minister. Uganda as of Monday had registered 14,574 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7,771 recoveries and 133 deaths since March 21, according to the ministry of health.