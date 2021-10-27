Uganda gears up for Safari Sevens Rugby tournament in Kenya

Uganda is gearing up to face top teams at this weekend’s Safari Sevens Rugby tournament in neighboring Kenya.

“The boys have prepared well and we have named a strong side that should be able to perform well at the tournament. We have blended the team with youth and experience,” head coach Tolbert Onyango told reporters on Tuesday as he named his final squad.

Uganda will be captained by Ian Munyani as they go out to play teams including Spain and Germany. According to the Kenya Rugby Union, 12 men’s teams and six women’s sides have confirmed their participation.

Hosts Kenya will be represented by Shujaa, defending champions Kenya Morans, Kenya Under 20 and local side KCB who won the National Sevens Circuit.

The teams to have confirmed participation in the men’s competition are Spain, Germany, South Africa All Stars Sevens Academy, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai, Red Wailers, Stallion Sevens Nigeria, KCB, Kenya U20, Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans.

The Ugandan squad includes Kevin Balagadde, Innocent Gwoktho, Nobert Okeny, Adrian Kasito, Ivan Otema, Timothy Kisiga, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Karim Arinaitwe, Byron Oketayot, Ian Munyani, Levis Ocen, and Denis Etwau. Enditem