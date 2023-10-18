Uganda guarantees tourists safety amid a deadly occurrence near national park

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has assured tourists of their safety and security following an attack Tuesday evening that left two foreign tourists and one local guide killed near the Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda.

“Unknown assailants” attacked the tourists’ safari vehicle and set it ablaze at Nyamunuka, along Katwe Road leading to the park, the UWA said in a statement late Tuesday, adding that authorities “are working diligently to establish the precise sequence of events leading up to this horrific incident and to identify those responsible.”

“The safety and security of tourists visiting our protected areas is of utmost importance to us,” the UWA statement said.

“All our parks remain open to visitors, and we continue to work with other security agencies to ensure that all people who visit our protected areas are safe,” it said.