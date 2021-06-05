Uganda on Friday halted the planned reopening of schools for lower classes and a special term for semi-candidates over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a top official said here.

Alex Kakooza, the permanent secretary at the ministry of education and sports in a statement directed the managers of education institutions to delay the reopening of schools for primary one to three classes and special term for semi-candidates.

The pupils for primary one to three classes and semi candidates were meant to report back on June 7. “Pending the expected guidance of the president, the ministry of education and sports informs the managers of education institutions and the general public that the planned reporting back to school and breaking off for holidays should be delayed until further notice,” said Kakooza.

President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation on Sunday on new preventive measures to curb the increasing new COVID-19 infections and deaths in the second wave of the virus in the east African country.

“Meanwhile, the ministry of education and sports is working closely with the ministry of health to control the spread of the pandemic in education institutions and ensure early reporting and effective management of any emerging cases,” said Kakooza.

Uganda’s ministry of health last week reported a rapid increase in the spread of COVID-19 in schools. As of May 18, more than 29 schools from 17 districts had recorded a total of 803 cases and one death. As of Friday, Uganda had registered 51,006 COVID-19 cases, with 47,760 recoveries and 374 deaths since the first case was reported in March, 2020, in the country.