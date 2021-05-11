Ugandan police and military have stepped up security in and around the capital Kampala ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni slated for this Wednesday, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Fred Enanga, police spokesperson, told reporters that joint security forces have been deployed on motorized and foot patrols to ensure a peaceful event.

“The swearing-in security is in a very advanced stage. We have a posture that is robust and multi-layered jointly coordinated by all security agencies,” said Enanga. “We continue to assess our security situation for hot spots. We have security presence in the suburbs of Kampala and this will be rolled out in the entire country,” he said.

The celebrations will be held at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds in the capital Kampala under strict COVID-19 prevention measures, according to the ministry for the presidency.

At least 4,000 guests, including heads of state, world leaders and former presidential candidates, have been invited to attend the function to be held after Museveni won the Jan. 14 presidential elections. Museveni came into power in 1986. Since then, he has won several elections.