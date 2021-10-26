Uganda holds finals of Chinese song competition

The Confucious Institute at Uganda’s Makerere University has held the finals of the first Chinese song competition aimed at promoting of culture.

The finals of the competition, dubbed “Voice into my heart,” attracted 11 participants and Marvin Ogwal, an engineering student, emerged winner at the event held at the university Friday.

Xia Zhuoqiong, director of the Confucius Institute, said songs are an element of a language and reflection of people’s culture and beliefs and students of the Chinese language are taught to appreciate both the Chinese and Ugandan cultures.

She said the Institute will continue to host more such competitions because they help students to learn more about the Chinese language and culture.

Barnabas Nawangwe, vice chancellor at Makerere University, said such music competitions are creating good relations between China and Uganda, stressing the Chinese civilization is one of the oldest in the world and therefore the students learn from it is important and the university through the Confucius Institute is obliged to promote cultural ties between the two countries.

Ogwal told Xinhua in an interview that although the competition was tough he is happy he emerged the winner.

“It was a long journey but I put in a lot of energy in practicing the song,” Ogwal said, adding he admires the Chinese culture and the food, which he said prompted him to start learning the Chinese language. Enditem