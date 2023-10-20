Uganda hopeful of a qualifier against Cameroon

Uganda Crested Cranes interim head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula has said he is optimistic his team has what it takes to eliminate Cameroon in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games women’s football qualifiers.

Lukula’s team will host the Lionesses of Cameroon in the first leg of the second round on October 26th at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, while the second leg will take place in Douala five days later.

“We know that Cameroon is a strong team, but we have what it takes to eliminate them and qualify for the next round. We are preparing seriously because our major target remains to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time,” said Lukula.

Uganda ejected Rwanda in the first round and will now face Cameroon who is among the seven highest ranked teams in the African continent.

But Lukula said although Cameroon is a higher ranked team, he is very aware of their style of play and their physical approach.

“We are going to prepare very well for them because we also have a good team,” added the confident coach.

He has invited nine foreign based players led by Najjemba Fauzia who plays for ZFK Dynamo Moscow in Russia, Nambi Violah (Pomgliani Women, Italy) and goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi (FC Nordasjaelland, Denmark) among others.

Two teams from the African continent will join 10 others to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games women’s football tournament in France, which will run from July 24th to August 10th, 2024.