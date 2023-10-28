Uganda humiliates Cameroonian women team in Olympic qualifier

Uganda triumphed over Cameroon with a score of 2-0 in the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games women’s football African qualifiers.

In a match hosted at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, central Uganda, the team, led by interim coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, subdued a Cameroonian side that boasted several professional players from Europe.

Catherine Nagadya propelled the home side into the lead at the 12-minute mark, capitalizing on a goalkeeping blunder by Michaely Bihina. The Cameroonian goalkeeper mishandled Shamirah Nalugya’s free kick, allowing Nagadya to easily tap in.

Cameroon was awarded a penalty kick with five minutes before the break, but Uganda’s goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi thwarted skipper Nchout Njoya Ajara’s attempt.

Following the interval, Cameroon rallied and ramped up their offensive efforts, but the Ugandan goalkeeper remained steadfast, denying their advances. Fazila Ikwaput netted Uganda’s second goal from close range in the 75th minute after Cameroon’s defenders failed to clear their lines.

Post-match, Uganda’s captain Fauzia Najjemba emphasized the significance of securing a home win with a two-goal margin and keeping a clean sheet.

“This win will motivate us to work harder and travel for the second leg in Cameroon, determined to get another good result and qualify for the third round,” Najjemba told Xinhua.

Cameroon’s head coach Jean Baptiste Bisseck expressed disappointment over the loss and their inability to net a single goal. “We know it’s not over yet because we can still win by a bigger margin in the return leg and qualify.”

The top two teams from the qualifiers will represent Africa at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.