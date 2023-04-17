Uganda kids dance group secures Golden Buzzer at Britain’s Got Talent

Triplets Ghetto Kids, a Uganda’s dance group has made history at Britain’s Got Talent after securing a Golden Buzzer.

Watch their amazing dance performance that brought honour to Uganda and to Africa.

Triplets Ghetto Kids

Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation (Triplets Ghetto Kids) is a non-profit organization based in Uganda kampala founded in 2007 by Kavuma Dauda, legally registered as a non-profit organization in 2013 with a broad mission of using music, dance and drama to help the disadavantaged, street and orphaned children access the following:

Community

Their community of children represents the dreams, aspirations and desires of the so many children living in the ghetto, streets and other unsafe places lacking the basic needs of life.

Through their mainly musical projects we help re-assure the rest that there’s still hope for every child out there in dare need of day today basic necessities.

In 2014, Triplets Ghetto kids gained massive media interest after the home made dance video of “sitya loss” by Eddy kenzo. Ever since we have over 2.6 billion cumulative views from YouTube. We went on further to win several awards including but not least AFRIMMA(Best African Dance 2017), BEFFTA(Best Dance Crew 2016), HIPIPO Awards(Trailblazer 2015), PAFA(Best Fashion Group 2017), AEA – USA(Best Dance Group 2017), RIAA Awards USA(2017), YouTube Creators Awards(2020)

Triplets Ghetto Kids has been previlleged to work with several international acts like French Montana, Chris brown, Swae Lee, WizKid, Eddy Kenzo, Runtown, Japanese Pikotaro and so many others. We have featured on some of the world’s prestigious platforms.