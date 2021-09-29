Uganda lauds AU troops for stabilization efforts in Somalia

A senior Ugandan military commander wrapped up his five-day visit to Somalia on Tuesday by commending the African Union troops for their stabilization efforts in the country.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s commander of land forces who visited Ugandan troops serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to assess their welfare hailed them for ensuring safer and stable Somalia.

The military commander who held talks with President Mohamed Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Roble met the AMISOM military leadership and visited various military bases where he interacted with Ugandan troops in the frontlines.

He urged the Ugandan troops to maintain a high level of discipline, professionalism and good relations with the local communities as they discharge their duties as peacekeepers and advance the mission’s mandate.

Earlier this month, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni threatened to withdraw peacekeeping troops in Somalia who are serving under the African Union’s umbrella. Uganda was the first to deploy troops under AMISOM into Somalia in March 2007.

The AU peacekeeping forces have intensified military operations against the insurgents, flushing them in their Lower and Middle Shabelle region bases as part of efforts to stabilize Somalia. Enditem