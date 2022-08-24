Uganda launches new drive to vaccinate children against COVID-19

Uganda has started vaccinating children aged 12-17 years against COVID-19, a Ministry of Health official said here Tuesday.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the health ministry spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that the exercise had been rolled out across the country.

“We are targeting both learners and those not in school as long as they are in that age group,” he said.

He said children would be vaccinated after getting consent from their parents or guardians.

The exercise is expected to end on Sept. 5, according to Ainebyoona.

At least 24.8 million Ugandans have been vaccinated against the virus, according to the Ministry of Health. Enditem