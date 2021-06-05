Uganda on Friday launched a 358.9 million-U.S.-dollar plan to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the east African country.

Henry Mwebesa, director general of health services, said during the launch that the plan had been developed basing on the lessons learnt between March last year when the first case was detected in the country, and June 2021.

“This plan takes into account the changes in epidemiology of the pandemic, inclusive of the emergence of COVID-19 variants,” Mwebesa said.

According to the plan, funds will be spent on surveillance, case management and risk communication among other activities. Ministry of health figures show that as of June 1, the country’s cumulative cases of COVID-19 had reached 49,759 cases, with 47,760 recoveries and 365 deaths.