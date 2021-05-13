Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who took oath for another five-year term of office on May 12, has rallied his African counterparts to build a united Africa that will ensure the security and development of the continent.

Museveni, while giving his inauguration speech here, told the over 11 African heads of state in attendance that Africa should push for its space in the international arena.

The Ugandan leader, who has been in power for about 35 years, said external powers should deal with Africa on Africa’s own terms and not theirs.

Museveni said for long Africa’s development has stalled because of a lack of unity and interference from foreign powers.

“We are, first and foremost, pro-Africa. It is on account of that, good friends should only deal with contentious strategic African issues via the African Union. By-passing the African Union, is not acceptable when it comes to dangerous strategic African issues,” he said.

He argued that if Africa is to ensure its strategic security and prosperity of her people, it should have economic integration and in some parts political federation.

“I am glad we are working on the Continental Free Trade Area for the common market of the whole of Africa and on the confederation of East Africa as a first step to the East African Political Federation,” he said.

“In East Africa, we should not repeat the mistake of 1963, when some actors made us miss our objective of the Political Federation,” he added.