Uganda military destroys terrorist camp in eastern DR Congo – Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday said the country’s military has destroyed a major camp of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in neighboring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Museveni in a statement issued here and on his social media accounts said the Ugandan airforce on Friday, with authorization of the Congolese government destroyed the camps of the rebel group, an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa, hiding in the jungles.

Museveni said Africa has the capacity to solve the chronic security problems it faces.

Uganda is carrying out joint military operations with the Congolese army to fight the ADF, a rebel group blamed for havoc in parts of eastern DRC and the bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala in November 2021.

The Friday operations came as the rebel group had moved beyond the boundaries in which the joint operations are supposed to be conducted.

There are ongoing regional efforts to deploy a military force in eastern DRC to fight negative forces that have forced thousands of people to flee their homes, some crossing to western Uganda. Enditem