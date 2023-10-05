Uganda names coach ahead of international friendly

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has named former national player Morley Byekwaso Ochama as the interim coach of the Uganda Cranes.

After failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023, FUFA parted ways with the former head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic last month.

The Federation went ahead to advertise the position of head coach before the start of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November this year. FUFA has said Ochama will work on an interim basis as they are still dealing with the recruitment exercise.

Uganda Cranes are set to play two international friendly matches against two teams that qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023, namely Mali and Zambia. The Cranes will face Mali in Bamako on October 13th and Zambia in Dubai on October 17th.

“I am happy to be given this opportunity to serve the country as interim coach of the national team. We shall work hard together with the team to ensure we perform well in the two international friendly matches,” Ochama said.

The new interim coach went ahead to name a provisional squad that will enter camp on Friday to start preparations ahead of the friendly matches.