Ugandan prison service on Tuesday offered cash rewards for information leading to the recovery of firearms and recapture of over 200 inmates who escaped in a massive jailbreak in the northeastern district of Moroto last week.

Commissioner General of Prisons, Johnson Byabashaija announced a financial bounty of 1.5 million Ugandan shillings, about 416 U.S. dollars to any individual with information for the recovery of every gun and five hundred thousand shillings, about 138 dollars for the recapture of any inmate escapee.

“I want to inform escapees that it’s a matter of time. We are going to get them. They made a mistake. In Uganda you can’t get lost. Even if you go to the neighboring country, by our collaboration we shall bring you back here,” said Byabashaija while visiting Singila prisons in Moroto town.

“Every day we are picking one, two or three. I have put a bounty of 1.5 million Uganda shillings per gun recovered and 0.5 million shillings per inmate recaptured,” said Byabashaija.

A total of 219 out 620 inmates last week broke into a prison armory, taking a total of 15 guns and several rounds of ammunition before overpowering a prison warden on duty.

The security forces continue with the pursuit and manhunt of the escapees, mainly traditional Karimojong warriors and cattle rustlers serving jail sentences of illegal possession of firearms.

At least 14 inmates who reportedly stripped half-naked to avoid being identified as prisoners have so far been recaptured in the ongoing operations, according to security agencies.

In March, at least three prisoners were killed and six others injured when the inmates attempted to escape in the northwestern district of Arua.