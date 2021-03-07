Ghana’s Badminton Mixed Doubles duo, Prospera Nantuo, and Kelvin Alphous displayed outstanding performance in their first match against Uganda’s Amos Muyanja and Diya Chetan Modi leveling up 21-15, 21-12.

However, Ghana’s Men Singles Alphous received the shock of his life when he twisted his left leg during the warm-up session on the team’s first day of arrival.

This did not go down well with him, however, a determined Alphous managed to play the first Mixed Doubles event.

A worried Alphous, who is currently seeking medical attention in Ghana said “ the tournament was a better way for me to progress and we could have won the mixed doubles for Ghana but unfortunately, I was injured. Better luck to me in my next tournament”.

World number two Indian Shuttlers Varun Kapur and Malvika Bansod produced thrilling performances to emerge champions at the 2021 Uganda International in Kampala.

In an action-packed final matches, Varun registered a hard-fought 21-18, 16-21, 21-17 win over seventh-seeded Sankar Muthusamy to lift his maiden senior international men’s singles title while second-seed Malvika had to work hard during her come-from-behind 17-21, 25-23, 21-10 victory against compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya in the women singles category.

The Junior World number two Varun, who has been a consistent performer on Junior Circuit and clinched his sixth title earlier this year, won his first game convincingly before losing the second. However, the 17-year-old looked in complete control in the decider and wrapped up the match comfortably in his favour.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Singles quarterfinals summit clash, African’s number one Nigerian athlete Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan was beaten by Anupama Upadhyay in a 21-9 21-7 loss to the amazement of all present at the MTN Arena, Lugogo stadium.

Ghana’s Prospera Nantuo lost to Hosena Kububanga in the quarter-final game, ending her much expected trilling performance.

In the finals, Haryana girl Anupama started off well to take an early lead by winning the first game.

However, the 19-year-old Malvika recovered well in time and was rewarded for her never give up attitude as the Nagpur girl who worked hard to win the next two games as well as the gold medals.

Sankar and Anupama settled for silver medals in the four-day tournament which saw participation of athletes from Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, India, Germany alongside other African countries.