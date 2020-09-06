Uganda on Saturday announced that it has fully opened all its national parks as the country continues to ease lockdown restrictions.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), a state owned conservation agency, said in a statement issued here that all parks including the primate parks are open after instituting standard operating procedures.

UWA in June opened savannah parks while primate parks remained closed over concerns that tourists may infect the animals with COVID-19.

The agency said there will be mandatory temperature screening at all entries to parks, wearing a face mask, observing social distancing and mandatory handwashing and sanitizing for all visitors.

“All tourists going for primate tracking activities should carry at least two N95 masks or surgical masks or double-layered cloth masks with filters,” UWA said.

Saloon car vehicles will not be allowed in protected areas while other vehicles will only be allowed to carry half capacity. “We have trained our staff and provided them with appropriate wear to protect them and the visitors from any possible infections,” the statement added.

UWA closed protected areas in March following the announcement of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.